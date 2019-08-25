Third suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Mattapan

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 74-year-old woman in Mattapan, Boston police said Sunday.

Anthony Davis, 37, of Mattapan, faces charges including murder, armed assault with intent to murder, and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, Boston police said in a statement. Davis was arrested on Friday.

Dane Henry, 23, of Roxbury, had previously been arrested and is now facing charges including murder, armed assault to murder, and intimidation of a witness, police said. The third suspect was not identified.