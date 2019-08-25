Two Roslindale men arrested on gun charges

A pair of Roslindale men were arrested on gun-related charges after a tip Saturday night, according to Boston police.

Jayvon Williams, 18, was searched when police arrived at the Washington Beech housing development about 11 p.m., after officers were told that people congregating there might be armed, police said in a statement.

Police allegedly found a loaded black revolver with five rounds in the magazine in his sweatshirt, according to the statement.