Two Roslindale men arrested on gun charges
A pair of Roslindale men were arrested on gun-related charges after a tip Saturday night, according to Boston police.
Jayvon Williams, 18, was searched when police arrived at the Washington Beech housing development about 11 p.m., after officers were told that people congregating there might be armed, police said in a statement.
Police allegedly found a loaded black revolver with five rounds in the magazine in his sweatshirt, according to the statement.
Williams had been standing by the driver’s side door of a parked car, and police searched the car and a passenger under the suspicion the passenger was attempting to conceal a weapon, police said.
James Hemingway, 29, was arrested after officers allegedly found a black semi-automatic Ruger LCP .380 containing 5 rounds in the magazine under Hemingway’s seat, according to police.
Police found a third gun, a black semi-automatic Ruger LC9 containing one round in the chamber and seven rounds in the magazine, on the ground in front of the driver’s side front tire, according to the statement.
Both men are expected to be arraigned on illegal gun and ammunition charges in West Roxbury District Court, according to the statement. Police did not provide an arraignment date.
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.