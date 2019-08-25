Video shows shark attacking seal close to Nauset Beach

A beachgoer submitted the video, reportedly taken at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Pochet, which is south of the Nauset Beach parking lot on Cape Cod, according to the tweet. The approximately two-minute video shows a shark thrashing back and forth and a pool of blood near the shore.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tweeted a video Saturday night of a shark attacking a gray seal off Nauset Beach.

Video of a predation off Pochet (south of Nauset Beach parking lot) around 5:30 pm last night. Submitted to us from an anonymous beachgoer. pic.twitter.com/UTyTUfltVk — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) August 25, 2019

There have been multiple shark sightings on Nauset Beach this month, according to a running Globe tally.

