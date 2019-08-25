fb-pixel

Video shows shark attacking seal close to Nauset Beach

By Shafaq Patel Globe Correspondent,August 25, 2019, 55 minutes ago
Grey seals on a beach at South Monomoy in 2016.
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tweeted a video Saturday night of a shark attacking a gray seal off Nauset Beach.

A beachgoer submitted the video, reportedly taken at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Pochet, which is south of the Nauset Beach parking lot on Cape Cod, according to the tweet. The approximately two-minute video shows a shark thrashing back and forth and a pool of blood near the shore.

Editor’s warning: Video contains graphic footage.

There have been multiple shark sightings on Nauset Beach this month, according to a running Globe tally.

Shafaq Patel can be reached at shafaq.patel@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shafaqpatel.

