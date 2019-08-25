‘You’re not going to take this away from us.’ Community cleans park after shooting

There was a volley of gunfire. “And then there was one final shot,” Hogan said.

People started running, said Lynn City Councillor Fred Hogan, who was nearby. He said he saw two people near the basketball courts.

LYNN — The gunshots rang out near a crowded park on Saturday evening, between a block party and a pickup basketball tournament at the Warren Street Playground.

A 34-year-old man shot in the head died of his injuries. Two women, 18 and 20, and a 49-year-old man were all injured and expected to live. A dog was also hurt.

As of Sunday afternoon, police had not made any arrests or released the name of the man who died.

Advertisement

Hogan said he was surprised to see that the victim looked like he was in his 30s.

“I thought I would know him as one of my basketball kids or one of the kids we know directly in the community,” he said. “We didn’t know him. But I took his pulse. ... It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life, yesterday. It’s just senseless.”

One neighbor, who did not want to give her name, said she was sitting on the porch when she heard gunshots. She bruised her arm and knee as she ran inside in a panic, she said. Later, when paramedics arrived, she said she looked at the man who was dying on the basketball courts. He wasn’t someone she knew, she said.

The shooting left neighbors shaken but determined to preserve the Warren Street Playground as a safe spot.

On Sunday morning Hogan posted a message on his Facebook page, asking neighbors to come to clean up the park. Police had cleared the scene, but there was still blood on the basketball court, he said. A woman from a building behind the park gave him bleach to help him wipe it away.

Advertisement

“Now the kids can come back and use it,” Hogan said. “We don’t want this to be an empty park. We want to just let people know that this is your park, and your community.”

Lynn had 12 murder cases in 2017, an unusually violent year in a city that has seen between two and four homicides every year since 2010, according to the police department’s annual report. The number of homicides fell again in 2018 to three, records show.

Ebony White, a member of the community group Stop The Violence, said she grew up going to the park. She ticked off the positive changes she’s seen: A community garden in its second year, where neighbors are growing strawberries, tomatoes, bell peppers, herbs, and corn. New basketball courts finished Aug. 1. New playground equipment, set to be installed soon.

But after the shooting, she said, she worried parents would not want to bring their children to Warren Street.

“A lot of positive things are happening here, and I worry that this will take us a couple of steps back,” White said. “We’re not going to let this stop us.”

Simmie Anderson, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 40 years, said the neighborhood functions as a commercial center for the city.

“A lot of people kind of look down on this ward, but this ward has a lot of pride,” Anderson said. “A lot of people come from this ward — you’ve got to struggle before you figure out your way in life.”

Advertisement

By early Sunday afternoon, Hector Jimenez, 31, and his brother Abel, 30, were on one of the basketball courts. They had heard of the shooting but did not realize that’s where it happened.

Rob Smith, a co-founder of Stop The Violence and life-long resident of the neighborhood, said he was happy to see two brothers on the court.

“We used to hang in this park until the wee hours and never had to worry about this, never ever,” Smith said.

Smith said he had a message for the person responsible for the shooting.

“You’re not going to take this away from us,” he said. “We’re motivated.”

Globe Correspondent Diamond Naga Siu contributed reporting. Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.