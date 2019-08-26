Brockton man charged in Stoughton stabbing

Oduardo Furet-Antomarchi, 49, of Brockton, is expected to be arraigned in Stoughton District Court Monday on charges of armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Stoughton police wrote in a Facebook post .

A Brockton man was arrested and charged with stabbing a man in Stoughton over the weekend, according to Stoughton police.

The stabbing occurred in the early morning hours on Saturday. Police responded to 110 Pleasant St. at approximately 2:10 a.m. for a report of a man who had been stabbed in the abdomen. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover, police wrote.

A motive for the incident was not disclosed by police.

Stoughton police said Furet-Antomarchi was arrested at a family member’s home in Brockton shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.

