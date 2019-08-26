Consultants assessing T safety come with high price tag

Under a third contract, MBTA officials agreed to pay Carmen Bianco, the former head of New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority, just over $400 per hour, with separate fees of $200 per hour for two members of his staff.

The agency has agreed to pay a group led by Ray LaHood, a former US transportation secretary, $35,000 a month in consulting fees as part of a contract signed last week, while former Federal Transit Administration director Carolyn Flowers will receive $499 per hour, according to documents released Monday.

The services of the national transit experts tapped to examine MBTA safety procedures — after a June Red Line derailment that caused widespread delays — come with a hefty price tag.

The trio of consultants are being brought in to assess the state of the T’s rail operations and infrastructure, and determining whether the system should adopt more stringent safety standards.

The review is scheduled for completion in November, though the contracts could be continued for up to 12 months as the agency works to implement the panel’s recommendations.

Joseph Aiello, chairman of the MBTA Fiscal and Management Control Board, said he expects the panel to produce a “frank and transparent assessment.”

“I have no doubt this exercise will help us create a culture of safety in which every employee plays an integral role,” he said in a released statement.

The consultants’ review comes at the end of a brutal summer for the MBTA, which has struggled to mitigate rider frustration over service and safety lapses.

The June 11 Red Line derailment near the JFK/UMass Station in Dorchester damaged train-signaling equipment and caused systemwide delays. The cause of the derailment remains under investigation, although the agency has ruled out human error. Agency officials have said regular service won’t be restored until October.

The derailment was followed by a series of mechanical failures, derailments, and other service disruptions on lines in the system, including a fire on the Orange Line on Friday that halted service between the Wellington and Malden Center stations.

The T’s former longtime safety chief, Ronald Nickle, told federal officials he was fired in March after flagging several safety lapses. In a 97-page complaint submitted to the Federal Transit Administration after his firing, Nickle alleged the MBTA emphasized on-time performance at the expense of safety and called for increased transparency at the agency.

The MBTA denied his claims, and Governor Charlie Baker said he stood by the firing.

Asked whether the panel will investigate Nickle’s claims, MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said Monday the consultants will work with state and federal regulatory agencies to examine all aspects of the agency’s safety practices.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh, one of the T’s most vocal critics, took to Twitter following Friday’s fire, calling on the agency to speed up planned infrastructure improvements.

“From fires to derailments, what we don’t need is another example of the @MBTA disrupting the commutes of residents in Boston and beyond,” he wrote.

Walsh could not immediately be reached for additional comment.

