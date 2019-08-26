The Farmer’s Almanac predicts a tough winter ahead

“We expect yet another wild ride this winter, with extreme temperatures swings and some hefty snowfalls,” said Peter Geiger, the editor of the almanac.

The almanac, based in Lewiston, Maine, forecasts in its 2020 edition that the eastern third of the country can expect more rain and chillier temperatures than normal, the Farmers’ Almanac said in a statement released Monday.

Prepare for a bleak winter, because “freezing, frigid, and frosty” weather is predicted to slam the Northeast, the Farmers’ Almanac said.

The Farmers’ Almanac has published long-term weather forecasts since 1818. The almanac says it uses tidal action, planetary position, and other methods to predict the weather that modern scientists have long forgotten, according to its website.

The almanac coined this upcoming winter a “polar coaster,” with snow, rain, and sleet expected to hammer the Northeast, the statement said.

People from the Rockies to the Appalachian Mountains may be in for a frozen winter, the almanac predicted. The publication forecasts normal conditions for the West.

“The coldest outbreaks in late January are forecast to affect millions of people living in the Northern Plains into the Great Lakes (remember last winter in Chicago?), with the possibility of temperatures dropping to -40 in the Plains,” the statement said.

Scientists from the National Weather Service, however, predict a warmer winter than usual.

“It’s looking like the winter months will have above average temperatures and about normal precipitation,” said Alan Dunham, a meteorologist at the NWS in Norton.

The NWS Climate Prediction Center will publish its national winter forecast Oct. 17.

