Immigrant families with severely ill children face deportation, advocates say

All 20 families had been granted “medical deferred action,” a special status that allows them to remain in the country legally, receive Medicaid, and work while their children receive medical care.

The children are fighting cancer, cystic fibrosis, HIV, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, epilepsy and other diseases, according to a statement from the Irish International Immigrant Center , which is representing the families.

Twenty immigrant families who had been allowed to remain in the United States while their severely ill children receive treatment at Boston hospitals face imminent deportation, their lawyers, doctors, and advocates plan to announce at a press conference Monday.

But last week, lawyers for several of the families received form letters from US Citizenship and Immigration Services informing them their legal protections were being terminated.

The letters stated that the agency’s field officers “no longer consider deferred action requests, except those made according to the US Department of Homeland Security policies for certain military members, enlistees, and their families,” the Irish Immigrant Center said in a statement.

Without deferred action, the statement said, the families must leave the country within 33 days, even if it means suspending treatment for life-threatening conditions.

“This attack on children and their families is inhumane and unjust,” Ronnie Millar, executive director of the Irish International Immigrant Center, said in the statement. “These families are all here receiving treatment that is unavailable in their home countries, and our government has issued them a death sentence.”

The Globe has reached out to US Citizenship and Immigration Services for comment.

Medical deferred action is granted in two-year increments, at government discretion, for people who require medical care in this country. Boston, as a world-renowned medical hub, has been a haven for many such families.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh criticized the move to end legal protection for the families.

“Disregarding immigrants’ requests to temporarily remain in the United States for life-saving treatment, many times nonexistent in their home countries, is absurd and inhumane,” Walsh said in a statement. “We stand in support of our health professionals who are committed to providing care to everyone and the legal advocates who work tirelessly to eliminate barriers to accessing care.”

The Irish International Immigrant Center said it has helped people obtained medical deferments for about 10 years. The center said similar denial notices have been reported in California and North Carolina, and advocates are warning of an “impeding crisis.”

Monday’s press conference will feature representatives from Boston Medical Center; the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition; Health Law Advocates; and the American Immigration Lawyers Association New England Chapter.

US Senator Edward J. Markey also is scheduled to speak.

