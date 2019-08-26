Judge reduces baby sitter’s murder conviction to involuntary manslaughter

At trial, prosecutors said Macharla, who was a medical doctor in her native India, was watching Ridhima Dhekane in March 2014 at the day care center she ran in her Burlington home. Prosecutors argued that the baby became fussy and a frustrated Macharla shook her so violently her brain bled. But Macharla, who testified in her own defense, said the baby had vomited shortly after she fed her homemade applesauce and then stopped breathing.

Judge Kenneth Fishman said that the second-degree murder conviction a jury rendered in May against Pallavi Macharla, a 44-year-old mother of two, was not “consonant with justice.”

A Middlesex Superior Court judge has reduced the second-degree murder conviction of a baby sitter accused of shaking a six-month-old baby to death to involuntary manslaughter, a decision that shows how the continued debate around the diagnosis of shaken baby is dividing not only scientists but the legal community.

Both sides presented a slew of experts to testify about the injuries. Their contradictory findings make it impossible to justify a second-degree murder conviction, Fishman wrote.

“This court cannot permit a verdict of second-degree murder to stand in the presence of such highly contested and inconsistent evidence,” Fishman said in his 17-page decision which was issued on Aug. 19.

Fishman denied a defense motion to overturn the conviction and acquit Macharla, who was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

Fishman agreed there was no evidence that Macharla intended to hurt the child and gave the baby mouth to mouth resuscitation when she stopped breathing.

“It appears that the defendant had no history of abusive behavior toward children in the past but rather was a patient, considerate and loving caretaker of children,” he wrote. “There is, however, a child who has tragically died coupled with evidence of extraordinary internal injuries that some experts would attribute to abusive head trauma in the form of a shaking and/or a blow.”

Involuntary manslaughter carries no minimum mandatory sentence and a maximum sentence of 20 years, but Macharla, who has no prior criminal record could face far less. A new sentencing date has been scheduled in September. Prosecutors can appeal Fishman’s decision to reduce the conviction.

Fishman said in his 16 years on the bench, he has never reduced a verdict in any criminal case.

“This stems in large part for the court’s deep respect for the jury system,” Fishman wrote. “There is no doubt that the jury ... was a serious and attentive group. Nevertheless from the viewpoint of one who has had occasion, both as a trial lawyer and a judge, to study and consider the probative value of evidence and the credibility of witnesses for decades, this court is acutely aware of its responsibility to exercise the judgement to reduce the verdict in those rare instances when the verdict rendered is not consonant with justice.”

