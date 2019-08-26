Kennedy confirms he’s interested in Senate primary: ‘I’m not sure this is a moment for waiting’

“I hear the folks who say I should wait my turn, but with due respect — I’m not sure this is a moment for waiting,” wrote Kennedy, of Newton, who was first elected to Congress in 2012. “Our system has been letting down a lot of people for a long time, and we can’t fix it if we don’t challenge it. I’ve got some ideas on how to do that. And I don’t think our democratic process promises anyone a turn. What it does promise is the chance for anyone to earn it — if we think we have something to offer and are willing to put ourselves and our ideas out there.”

In a Facebook post , the 38-year-old said he has not yet reached a decision and is mulling family considerations, what he has to offer Massachusetts voters, and what’s right in this political moment. He pushed back against the idea of waiting for an open seat.

Representative Joe Kennedy III acknowledged on Monday he is considering a run for US Senate in 2020, raising the prospect he could challenge Senator Edward J. Markey in a blockbuster Democratic primary.

The post comes after weeks of speculation and news reports about the intentions of Kennedy, the grandson of the late senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the son of former congressman Joe Kennedy II.

Advertisement

Also on Monday, Kennedy filed key paperwork to prepare for a Senate run, creating a campaign fundraising committee for a potential statewide bid, records show.

Markey, 73, has said he is running no matter who else gets in the race.

“Donald Trump has brought out a fight in me that is stronger than at any point in my career. I’m more energized because of what he poses as a threat to Massachusetts values,” Markey told the Globe last week.

Advertisement

Asked for comment on Kennedy’s post, Markey spokeswoman Giselle Barry said the senator “is thrilled at the positive response he is getting from people all across the state as he criss-crosses the Commonwealth, holding town halls, roundtable discussions, and local meetings. There is tremendous energy for the leadership Senator Markey is providing in the Senate on the issues like gun safety, climate change, reproductive freedom, and health care that matter most to the people of Massachusetts. He looks forward to continuing to campaign hard and to fight in the Senate for his constituents.”

Markey first won a seat in Congress in 1976. He held that perch until he won a US Senate seat in a 2013 special election

The Malden Democrat already has two announced Democratic primary challengers in the 2020 race, labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan and businessman and author Steve Pemberton.

Kennedy indicated that he wouldn’t be making a decison on the race imminently.

“I plan to spend the next couple weeks talking to as many of you as I can, trying to figure out if this campaign is right for me and right for Massachusetts,” he wrote. “I’m grateful for your thoughts, encouragement and especially your patience as I weigh a big decision.”

Should Kennedy jump in the Senate race, he’s expected to be able to quickly put together a robust, top-notch campaign, from ad-makers to pollsters to fund-raisers. Kennedy ended June with more than $4.2 million in the bank compared to Markey’s $4.1 million, federal fund-raising records show.

Advertisement

Joshua Miller can be reached at joshua.miller@globe.com.