US lobster exports to China slump vs. tariffs

US lobster exports to China have fallen off a cliff this year as new retaliatory tariffs shift the seafood business farther north. China, a huge and growing customer for lobster, placed heavy tariffs on US lobsters — and many other food products — in July 2018 amid rising trade hostilities between the Chinese and the Trump administration. Meanwhile, business is booming in Canada, where cargo planes are coming to Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, to handle a growing bump in exports. Canadian fishermen catch the same species of lobster as American lobstermen, who are based mostly in Maine. The loss of business has brought layoffs to some Maine businesses, such as The Lobster Co., of Arundel, where owner Stephanie Nadeau has laid off half the 14 people she once had working in wholesale. ‘‘They picked winners, and they picked losers, and they picked me a loser,’’ Nadeau said. ‘‘There is no market that’s going to replace China.’’ America has exported less than 2.2 million pounds (1 million kilograms) of lobster to China this year through June, according to US data. The country exported nearly 12 million pounds during that same period last year. That’s a more than 80% drop. (AP).

BOSTON

Demand derails UMass Boston MBTA subsidy

University of Massachusetts Boston students in April did something their chancellor later called “quite remarkable” — voting to raise their own fees to further subsidize MBTA passes. “About half of our students commute on the T. It’s a significant expense for them,” interim chancellor Katherine Newman said at a UMass Trustees meeting earlier this month. “If there’s one thing in the world I could move, it would be the cost of their commute, because it’s really quite extraordinary.” Three weeks after Newman made those comments, so many students had set out to winnow down their commute costs that on Friday UMass Boston transportation officials informed students that the new funding had been exhausted due to an “overwhelmingly positive response” and the additional discount would no longer be available. “Due to the high demand, the funding for this program has been exhausted, and we are no longer able to offer the 50 percent discount for the fall 2019 semester,” UMass Boston director of transportation services Chris Sweeney wrote in an email to the university community. (SHNS)

BURLINGTON, Vt.

Driver gets 30 years to life for quintuple fatal

A driver convicted of killing five teenagers in a wrong-way crash nearly three years ago in Vermont was sentenced Monday to 30 years to life in prison. Steven Bourgoin was convicted of five counts of second-degree murder in May. He apologized to the families during the sentencing hearing. The 38-year-old Bourgoin has acknowledged that the vehicle he was driving collided with the car carrying the five teenagers in October 2016, but he argued he was insane at the time. Prosecutors countered that Bourgoin was troubled at the time of the crash, grappling with custody of his child and relationship and financial issues, but he was not legally insane. (AP)