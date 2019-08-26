Malden woman escapes flames after 2-alarm house fire

A Malden woman escapes flames after a 2-alarm fire broke out at her home on Sunday night, fire officials said.

Crews rushed to 48 Rockwell St. about 9:06 p.m. after a woman, a resident and the sole occupant at the time, reported heavy smoke inside the house, according to Malden Fire Captain Eric Deavilla.

The woman was able to leave the house safely and no one was injured, he said.