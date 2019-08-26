Man arraigned on murder charges in gun battle that left his grandmother dead in Dorchester

On Monday when Maloney’s grandson, Anthony J. Davis, was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on a charge of first degree murder, Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Masai King said the bullet that killed Maloney has not been recovered.

Also lying on the sidewalk in front of the home at 17 Mattapan St. where she lived for decades was Eleanor Maloney, the 74-year-old grandmother and long-time Boston Medical Center employee who was fatally shot when one of those bullets pierced her neck.

Authorities on Monday alleged that two men engaged in a deadly gun battle across a Boston street April 6, an exchange so fearsome that eight spent .45 caliber spent shell casings were found on the odd side of the street and eight spent 9mm shell casings were found on the even side of the street.

“Eleanor Maloney was also struck by a bullet during the shootout,’’ he said. “She died at the scene. The bullet that caused Ms. Maloney’s death also exited her body. Thus it is not clear which man fired the fatal shot from the gun that killed Ms. Maloney.”

In arguing that Davis be held without bail, King provided some new information about the circumstances that led to Maloney’s death. According to King, Davis got into a verbal argument in the middle of Mattapan Street with a Roxbury man now identified as 23-year-old Dane Henry.

King did not describe what the argument was about. But he alleged that as the two men stepped away from each other, the 37-year-old Davis fired a shot at Henry, wounding him.

Bleeding from his wound, Henry moved across Mattapan Street and allegedly fired a 9mm handgun and then left a blood trail to 24 Mattapan St. Davis, meanwhile, allegedly replied with a .45 caliber pistol. Davis left leg was hit during the gunfight, shattering his femur. He was sitting on a rear porch of 17 Mattapan St. bleeding, when Boston police found him, King said.

The 9mm pistol was recovered shortly after the gunfire by Boston police hidden in a nearby yard, but the more powerful weapon Davis was alleged to have used is missing, King said.

Relatives of Davis who are also relatives of Maloney were in court during Davis’ 10 minute court appearance where he pleaded not guilty to first degree murder and other charges. Davis, who has been convicted of illegal gun possession at least two other times, was ordered held without bail.

His relatives declined comment.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins attended the arraignment and in brief comments afterwards said she welcomed the arrest and indictment of Davis. Henry is also now charged with murder and a third men, identified in court records as Chinoso P. Nwosu, is charged with accessory after the fact of murder for allegedly helping the wounded Henry into a nearby home.

“We are happy that there is now going to be accountability for that,’’ she said outside the courtroom. “The community needs to hear that if you are engaged in gunplay ... if you are shooting in our streets, we are going to hold you to account.”

Rollins said that the family of Maloney and Davis have been devastated by the events of April 6 outside 17 Mattapan St. where Maloney and Davis both lived.

“This family... they are dealing with tragedy on both sides in that their loved one was murdered and a loved one of theirs is charged with murder,’’ she said, adding that she takes each homicide in Suffolk County “personally.”

Since she took office, 30 homicides have been committed, most of them in Boston.

Davis wore a grey hooded sweatshirt to court and mostly averted his eyes from the clutch of relatives sitting across from him. But as he was being led out of the courtroom, he raised his handcuffed hands and made a brief wave in their direction.

Rollins is scheduled to speak with reporters Monday about the charges against Henry and Nwosu, both of whom are already in custody following district court arraignments on charges connected to Maloney’s death.

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.