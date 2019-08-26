Mayor Walsh reactivates city’s Human Rights Commission to help immigrant communities

“As attacks on human rights continue from the highest levels of our country, here in Boston, we’re committed to preserving and advancing human rights, including in our immigrant communities,” Walsh said in a statement. “I’m proud to activate this crucial Commission, and look forward to Evandro’s strong leadership and track record of helping people guide this Commission.”

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Monday that the city is going to reactivate its Human Rights Commission, pledging the panel will pay special attention to immigrant communities.

The Human Rights Commission, which was established in 1984 to “guarantee that all residents are given fair and equal treatment under the law,” has not been active since 1996, according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

The Human Rights Commission is a seven-member body appointed by the mayor. It was originally created to receive and investigate complaints regarding discrimination related to the workplace, housing, credit, education, public accommodations and other areas, according to Walsh’s office.

The commission has the power to conduct hearings and call witnesses, and can issue reports and the results of investigations. It also has the power to adopt rules and regulations and recommend legislation to the City Council and the Mayor, Walsh’s office said in the press release.

Carvalho, the new executive director of the commission, is an attorney who served for five years as a state representative in the Massachusetts Legislature. Born in Cabo Verde, Carvalho emigrated to Dorchester at the age of 15 and attended the Boston Public Schools. After graduating from the top of his class at Madison Park High, he went to earn degrees from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Howard University School of Law, according to the press release.

“I’m honored to be chosen by Mayor Walsh to lead the Human Rights Commission,” Carvalho said in the release. “At this time in our country, I’m proud Boston has doubled down on our commitment to protect and advance the rights of all people. I look forward to continuing to serve the people of our beautiful City in this new capacity. I thank Mayor Walsh for this opportunity.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.