New Hampshire home where homicide happened engulfed in flames Monday
A Derry, N.H. house where a man allegedly shot and killed his 74-year-old wife earlier this month was destroyed in a fire Monday morning, officials said.
The fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m.
“The structure sustained significant fire damage and experienced a partial collapse. The building is considered a total loss,” Derry Fire Chief Michael J. Gagnon said Monday.
State fire officials and Derry police are investigating the fire. On Aug. 10, police received a call from Roderick Munstis just after midnight. When officers arrived at his home, they found his wife, Ellen Munstis, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
“We do not have any information that the events are related at this time,” Benjamin J. Agati, the state’s senior assistant attorney general, said by e-mail.
