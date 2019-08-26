Patrick Chung pleads not guilty to cocaine charge in N.H.

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung waived his arraignment scheduled for Wednesday and has pled not guilty to cocaine possession, according to a spokeswoman for the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

His next court date is a dispositional conference scheduled for Nov. 8 at Belknap County Superior Court in Laconia, court officials said.

Chung is facing a felony cocaine charge after police allegedly found the drug at his million-dollar home near Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire earlier this summer, authorities said.