police blotter

■ MURDER ARRESTS Two Lynn men were held without bail at their Monday arraignments in connection with a deadly shooting at a Lynn playground during the weekend. Rogelleo Morrison, 43, of Lynn and Luis Falcon, 25, of Dorchester were taken into custody Sunday night, according to a statement from Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lynn Police Chief Michael Mageary. Morrison was charged with murder and armed assault to murder, and Falcon was charged with accessory after the fact of murder. Both were arraigned in Lynn District Court. Morrison is due back in court on Sept. 16. Falcon is due Sept. 4. The pair were arrested in connection with the shooting at the Warren Street Playground Saturday evening. One of the victims, Brandon Jesurum, 34, was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Three other victims – an 18-year old woman, a 20-year-old woman, and a 49-year-old man – survived.

■ CHUNG PLEA New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung waived his arraignment scheduled for Wednesday and has pleaded not guilty to cocaine possession, according to a spokeswoman for the New Hampshire Supreme Court. His next court date is a dispositional conference scheduled for Nov. 8 at Belknap County Superior Court in Laconia, court officials said. Chung is facing a felony cocaine charge after police said they found the drug at his $1.2 million home in Meredith, N.H., near Lake Winnipesaukee on June 25, authorities said. He was indicted by a grand jury on Aug. 8 for possession of a controlled drug. Neighbors said Chung kept a low profile and was rarely seen in town. Prosecutors said that police responded to his two-story gray house following a “call for service” and that “during the course of that call, the police obtained the evidence which has led to the current charges being filed.” Assistant County Attorney Kevin Cormier would not comment Friday on reports that the service call was triggered by a burglar alarm. Chung wasn’t arrested and it is unclear if he was at the home when police arrived.