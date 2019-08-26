Springfield native killed in World War I to be honored with Purple Heart at ceremony in Chatham

The US Coast Guard Cutter Tampa was one of six cutters assigned to convoy duty in European waters during World War I, according to the US Coast Guard Historian’s Office website .

On Monday afternoon, nearly 101 years after his death, Coast Guard officials posthumously presented the Purple Heart to Finch’s family at a ceremony in Chatham.

Seaman Norman Finch was 23 years old when he was killed while serving aboard the US Coast Guard Cutter Tampa during World War I, according to the Coast Guard.

In May 1918, Finch’s hometown newspaper, the Springfield Daily Republican, published part of a letter that Finch had written to his parents.

“Just a chance to write a few lines,” Finch wrote. “I hope you may be able to read it, the swinging table makes it rather inconvenient for one to use as a writing desk. We left Gibraltar two weeks ago for England. We had a few days’ furlough and a party of us boys went to the Young Men’s Christian Association, conducted by Americans. Everything about the place was O.K. We were a tired lot when night came, so much so that I slept through the ringing of bells at midnight warning us of an air raid. One of the boys woke me up and we spent several hours in the cellar. Nothing doing — only regret they did not let me sleep through.”

“Now that it’s all over I will tell you that our boat was fired upon, mistaking us for a submarine once again. Nothing doing — maybe it’s luck. I am now on bridge duty. Have had a short stay at Pembroke, Wales. The people I liked very much, more so than in any port I have seen. I have seen considerable and the time may come when I will look back to these days with pleasure. At present though, the old U.S.A. would look so much better. In fact I have not seen any place equal to our states and we should be proud to fight for so beautiful a country. I have given my time cheerfully and am glad to do it but, believe me, won’t the old Statue of Liberty look good — you bet.”

Sadly, Finch would die overseas less than five months later.

On Sept. 26, 1918, Tampa was sailing through the Bristol Channel toward Milford Haven in Wales when she was torpedoed by a German submarine. One hundred and eleven Coast Guardsmen lost their lives, which made it the single largest loss of life for the Coast Guard during the war, according to the US Coast Guard Historian’s Office.

Finch was among those who perished.

“The sacrifices of her crew were not forgotten,” the US Coast Guard website states, as the city of Tampa launched a fundraising campaign called “Remember the Tampa!” to sell war bonds. In 1921, the Coast Guard christened a new cutter in her name, and in 1928, the US Coast Guard Memorial was dedicated at Arlington National Cemetery, honoring those who served aboard the doomed vessel.

In 1999, US Coast Guard Commandant Admiral James Loy authorized the posthumous awarding of the Purple Heart medal to the crew of the US Coast Cuard Cutter Tampa. Since then, the Coast Guard has been trying to track down the descendents of crew members who have yet to receive their ancestors’ Purple Heart.

The Purple Heart ceremony for Finch took place at 1 p.m. Monday at US Coast Guard Station Chatham.

Great nephews, twins Steven and Brad Finch, accepted the Purple Heart and a flag for Seaman Norman Wood Finch. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.