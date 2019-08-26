State officials elevate EEE risk for Methuen to critical

“Residents should strongly consider cancelling or rescheduling any planned outdoor activities until further notice,” officials said.

State health officials Monday elevated Methuen’s risk for Eastern Equine Encephalitis to critical after a local mosquito and horse tested positive for the virus.

In total across Massachusetts, there are 24 communities now at critical risk, 24 at high risk, and 55 at moderate risk for the EEE virus, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.

EEE virus is a rare cause of brain infections and can be fatal or leave victims with serious complications. A Fairhaven woman who was the fourth confirmed human case of the EEE virus in Massachusetts this year died Sunday.

“We are very concerned about the critical EEE designation,” Methuen Mayor James Jajuga said a statement. “It is not common for a community in Essex County to face this level of concern for the virus, so we feel it is extremely important to gather our leadership team this afternoon and make sure we have a strategy and messaging plan in place that will offer responsible guidelines to all Methuen residents and business owners.”

