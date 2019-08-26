Boston only has 7 statues representing women. On Monday, that changed

The statues, part of an art installation sponsored by Hulu and created by CNN’s Courageous Studio called Shape the Future, is meant to highlight the disparities in the representation of men and women, according to Amy Tunick, vice president of operations at CNN’s parent company, WarnerMedia.

That changed Monday morning when 50 female figures appeared between Quincy Market and Faneuil Hall, making the number of represented men and women equivalent for national Women’s Equality Day.

Most days, Boston is home to 64 statues — only seven of which represent women.

Each figure is made of reflective glass, allowing viewers to see themselves in the statues, Tunick said. The statues’ ethereal appearance is also meant to convey their temporary nature. The display will be on view only until 8 p.m. on Monday.

Advertisement

“While today there’s an equal number, it’s just for this moment,” she said. “We need to work a lot harder to make equal representation real and permanent.”

Monday’s installation was not meant to point out disparities in any role or occupation in particular, though information about some of the occupations with the largest gender gaps can be found at the installation’s site, Tunick said.

For instance, less than 22 percent of computer programmers are female and only four out of every 100 major film directors are women, according to the site.

Tunick said the creators took great care in selecting the way the statues would look.

“It’s a powerful strong female form that we felt was quite inclusive,” she said.

The first installation of its type appeared in New York in June as a promotion for the third season of The Handmaid’s Tale, Tunick said. Similar Shape the Future installations also appeared in Atlanta and San Francisco on Monday.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.