A Stow man crashed into a building in Littleton Sunday night while allegedly drinking and driving

A Stow man who was allegedly drinking and driving sped through a stop sign and slammed into a building late Sunday night in Littleton, causing significant damage but not seriously injuring anyone, police said.
Just after 11 p.m., a white cargo van driving down Goldsmith Street at a high speed ran a stop sign and crashed into a shed attached to New Oriental Supermarket at 476 King St., Littleton police said in a statement.
When officers arrived on the scene, they saw the van had come to rest in the woods near the business. The driver, identified by police as a 21-year-old man from Stow, was laying on the ground near the van and was being assessed by an off-duty firefighter, police said.
When officers spoke to him, they noticed a strong smell of alcohol on his breath and saw a bottle of Sea Ice Vodka on the ground near where he was lying. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
The man was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, operating to endanger, and failure to stop at a stop sign, police said.
“This crash was the direct result of someone being reckless and irresponsible by drinking before getting behind the wheel,” Littleton Police Chief Matthew Pinard said in the statement. “Fortunately, nobody was inside or near the building when it occurred, preventing any innocent bystanders from being hurt.”
