A Stow man crashed into a building in Littleton Sunday night while allegedly drinking and driving

A Stow man who was allegedly drinking and driving sped through a stop sign and slammed into a building late Sunday night in Littleton, causing significant damage but not seriously injuring anyone, police said.

Just after 11 p.m., a white cargo van driving down Goldsmith Street at a high speed ran a stop sign and crashed into a shed attached to New Oriental Supermarket at 476 King St., Littleton police said in a statement.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw the van had come to rest in the woods near the business. The driver, identified by police as a 21-year-old man from Stow, was laying on the ground near the van and was being assessed by an off-duty firefighter, police said.