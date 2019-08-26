Seven stranded dolphins rescued in Wellfleet

“All dolphins were in moderately good condition. Their condition was likely compromised due to the stress incurred the previous 24 hours and the summer heat,” Mahoney said. “All seven swam off toward open water.”

The Atlantic white-sided dolphins were rescued near the end of Chequessett Neck Road around 10:30 a.m. Friday and released at Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown after 3 p.m., said Melanie Mahoney, a spokeswoman for the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

Seven stranded dolphins were rescued in Wellfleet Friday, officials said.

Rescuers loaded the seven dolphins into trailers and assessed the animals before clearing them for release, IFAW said. Most of the dolphins were male.

The animals were first spotted Thursday before they reappeared the next day, Mahoney said.

“The dolphins were seen swimming close to shore [Thursday]. The harbormaster deployed to try and herd them back toward open waters. After a while, the herd disappeared and were not seen again until [Friday] morning,” Mahoney said.

In July, the IFAW rescued 14 dolphins that got stranded along the coast of Wellfleet. Ten of those Atlantic white-sided dolphins were successfully released off Provincetown, while four died.

