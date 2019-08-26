Swimmers on Cape Cod and Islands and Cape Ann in Gloucester face high risk of rip currents

With reports from Nauset & Salisbury beaches of dangerous surf & rip currents, we've updated our surf zone forecast accordingly. There is a HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK in effect till 6 pm this evening. At Nauset Beach they're not allowing anyone to swim pic.twitter.com/PMP66RMq7R

Beaches along Cape Cod and the Islands as well as Cape Ann in Gloucester are at a high risk for rip currents due to persistent winds, effective until 6 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service in Boston said in a tweet.

Nauset Beach in Orleans was closed to swimmers Monday, and the National Weather Service is advising beachgoers to exercise caution due to a high risk of rip currents along sections of the coast, officials said.

Rip currents are powerful water currents that drag swimmers into open water and are caused by waves, Alan Dunham, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said.

The bigger the surf, the greater the risk of rip currents, Dunham said. There have been persistent easterly winds caused by an area of high pressure to the north, causing waves of four to six feet and raising the risk of rip currents, he said.

“A high risk of rip currents mean dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf,” the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

Swimmers that are caught in a rip current should not wear themselves out by fighting against the current, but wait until it stops pulling them away from shore, Dunham said. Then, the swimmer should swim perpendicular to shore until they find an opening where there is not a rip current, and swim back in.

“It’s very dangerous for swimmers,” Dunham said.

The National Weather Service also advised that if swimmers can’t escape from the current, they should float or tread water and wave and call for help.

To avoid getting caught in a rip current in the first place, Dunham said to talk to the lifeguards, who will know if there is a dangerous current in the area, and pay attention to posted warnings and flags.

