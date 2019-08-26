Teenager seriously injured after being hit by truck
A 14-year-old boy on a bicycle was seriously injured when he was hit by a truck on Route 106 in East Bridgewater Monday afternoon, authorities said.
The boy “came out behind a van and attempted to cross the road” around 5:15 p.m. when he was struck by a Honda Ridgeline truck traveling west, police said. The teenager was taken by helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital.
The driver of the truck, a 64-year-old man from West Bridgewater, stayed at the scene. Police are investigating the crash.
Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.