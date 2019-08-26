fb-pixel

Two crashes, one fatal, reported on Route 128 in Gloucester

By Abigail Feldman Globe Correspondent,August 26, 2019, 45 minutes ago

State Police responded to two crashes -- one of them fatal -- that happened along Route 128 in Gloucester on Monday morning, authorities said in a series of tweets.

Police shut down the northbound side of the highway after at least one person was killed when a car crashed into the rear of a tractor trailer just south of exit 12, according to tweets posted by the State Police around 9 a.m.

Another crash causing minor injuries was reported shortly after and closed the left lane on the southbound side.

Police did not immediately say whether the two crashes were related or how many people were involved.

Advertisement

Traffic on the northbound side was reportedly being diverted at exit 13, officials said.

This story is developing.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.