Two crashes, one fatal, reported on Route 128 in Gloucester
State Police responded to two crashes -- one of them fatal -- that happened along Route 128 in Gloucester on Monday morning, authorities said in a series of tweets.
Police shut down the northbound side of the highway after at least one person was killed when a car crashed into the rear of a tractor trailer just south of exit 12, according to tweets posted by the State Police around 9 a.m.
#MAtraffic Troopers on scene, Route 128 N., south of exit 12, #Gloucester, for fatal motor vehicle crash. Highway currently closed at the crash, traffic being diverted at exit 13. No further information being released at this time. pic.twitter.com/qmf32UGqpE— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 26, 2019
Another crash causing minor injuries was reported shortly after and closed the left lane on the southbound side.
#MAtraffic Second crash in #Gloucester, Rte 128 SB, adjacent to the fatal crash scene. Left lane closed. Minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/ptGSuK6w6S— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 26, 2019
Police did not immediately say whether the two crashes were related or how many people were involved.
Traffic on the northbound side was reportedly being diverted at exit 13, officials said.
This story is developing.
