Two Lynn men in custody in connection with fatal playground shooting
Two Lynn men were arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting that took place at a Lynn playground over the weekend.
Rogelleo Morrison, 43, and Luis Falcon, 25, were taken into custody Sunday night, according to a statement from Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lynn Police Chief Michael Mageary.
Morrison was charged with murder and armed assault to murder, and Falcon was charged with accessory after the fact of murder. They were scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Lynn District Court, officials said.
“I greatly appreciate the hard work of the Lynn Police detectives, the State Police detectives assigned to my office and other Mass State Police assets who worked around the clock to find those responsible for this brazen attack,” Blodgett said in the statement.
The pair were arrested in connection with the shooting that happened at the Warren Street Playground on Saturday evening. Lynn police responded to the playground at approximately 7:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired. One of the shooting victims, Brandon Jesurum, 34, was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Three other victims – an 18-year old woman, a 20-year old woman and a 49-year old man – survived. The 49-year old man’s dog was also fatally shot, authorities said.
A basketball tournament was also going on at the playground at the time of the shooting, said Lynn Police Lieutenant Michael Kmiec during a press conference at the scene Saturday night.
