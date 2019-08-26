Two Lynn men in custody in connection with fatal playground shooting

Two Lynn men were arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting that took place at a Lynn playground over the weekend.

Rogelleo Morrison, 43, and Luis Falcon, 25, were taken into custody Sunday night, according to a statement from Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lynn Police Chief Michael Mageary.

Morrison was charged with murder and armed assault to murder, and Falcon was charged with accessory after the fact of murder. They were scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Lynn District Court, officials said.