Woman charged with reckless endangerment after leaving toddler alone in car for 40 minutes, police say

A Millbury mother was charged with reckless endangerment of a child for allegedly leaving her 15-month-old toddler alone in a locked car for more than 40 minutes.

Police received a call Sunday afternoon from a concerned customer at the Shoppes at Blackstone Valley, who noticed the toddler inside the car with the windows closed. She told police she had waited 40 minutes for the driver to return before calling, police said.

Sheila Parslow, 38, returned as police were about to break open a car window. Parslow told officers she left her child in the car because she had to use the bathroom, according to police.