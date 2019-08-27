Attleboro police searching for masked gas station robber who may have fled to Rhode Island

Attleboro police are hunting for a masked man toting a handgun who held up a gas station Monday night before he may have fled toward Rhode Island, police said.

The gunman wearing a ski mask entered Route 1 Gas at 765 Washington St. around 7:45 p.m. with a “two-tone handgun,” said Attleboro Police Lieutenant Brian Kelley. A witness told police the man fled the scene in a car and headed toward Pawtucket, R.I.

“It was described by the witness as a dark-colored likely black or gray Ford Escape-type SUV,” Kelley said.