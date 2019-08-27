Attleboro police searching for masked gas station robber who may have fled to Rhode Island
Attleboro police are hunting for a masked man toting a handgun who held up a gas station Monday night before he may have fled toward Rhode Island, police said.
The gunman wearing a ski mask entered Route 1 Gas at 765 Washington St. around 7:45 p.m. with a “two-tone handgun,” said Attleboro Police Lieutenant Brian Kelley. A witness told police the man fled the scene in a car and headed toward Pawtucket, R.I.
“It was described by the witness as a dark-colored likely black or gray Ford Escape-type SUV,” Kelley said.
Police would not say if anyone was injured or what was stolen during the robbery.
“I’m not able to confirm what may have been taken from the gas station at this point,” Kelley said.
Attleboro detectives are investigating the robbery and looking for the man, police said.
“He was described as a light-skinned black or Hispanic male approximately 5 [feet] 6 inches to 5 [feet] 8 inches tall with a muscular build wearing a white hooded sweatshirt. The suspect also had a ski mask and long pants,” Kelley said.
