Census participation effort launches in Dorchester

“By ensuring that you are all counted, we are collectively amplifying all of the voices in this room and beyond it to ensure that you are heard and that you are invested in accordingly,” Pressley told the crowd of about 50.

MassCounts, a Massachusetts census participation initiative, will focus on raising awareness of and participation in the 2020 census, said Angelina Hua who emceed the campaign’s kick off at the Fields Corner office of VietAID Tuesday morning. US Representative Ayanna Pressley, City Council President Andrea Campbell, and various activist group leaders attended.

With the 2020 Census approaching next spring, activists and community leaders launched an effort Tuesday morning in Dorchester to reach people who have historically been missed in the count, including people of color , children, and immigrants, especially those who are undocumented.

Census data guides the distribution of federal funding for education, social service, and health programs; it also helps determine political representation. The government and community groups are spending millions to increase census participation rates and make the survey more accessible.

Campbell said Massachusetts has received $50 million a year less than it should have gotten because of undercounting in the 2010 Census. The US Census Bureau reported that some 20,000 children under the age of five were not counted statewide in 2010.

“I don’t know about you, but my family would love $50 million, or a percentage of that — that’s a lot of money,” Campbell said.

Pressley said that failing to claim those dollars slows the state’s progress on closing the racial wealth gap, addressing income inequality, creating more affordable housing, and ensuring school quality.

She urged everyone in the room to not only participate in the census but to also spread the word and encourage others.

“I need you to make sure that you are talking to your grandchildren and your children and in your faith houses and at the T and on the bus and everywhere you go,” Pressley told those gathered.

She said that out of the 100 largest cities in the United States, Boston ranks ninth for being hardest to count.

Paulo Debarros, the Cape Verdean Association president, said the 2010 Census cited there are 15,000 Cape Verdeans in Boston, but as a current member of the Cape Verdean parliament, he knows the numbers are inaccurate from looking at the consulate’s immigration statistics.

Debarros said that Boston has the largest Cape Verdean population in the United States, and the number appears to be closer to 50,000.

“It means that our communities, our families, our kids lost a lot of important resources and political representation for a decade,” Debarros told the crowd.

Some who are undocumented fear filling out the form, in part because of the Trump administration’s efforts to deport those who are here illegally. The Trump administration wanted to insert a question on the survey about citizenship, but courts have blocked the effort.

Immigrant activist groups like Centro Presente have been working on census-related issues for months — independent from MassCounts — and the group recently released a video in July about the census in hopes of reaching more people.

“Members in the community are afraid and have a lot of questions — it’s hard for them to trust the government,” Centro Presente executive director Patricia Montes said. “The government that is conducting the census is part of a government that works to prevent undocumented people from being here.”

Activist groups like the Asian American Resource Workshop are reaching out through informational sessions, fliers, pamphlets, tabling, and door-to-door visits, said Hua, a program coordinator there and a Dorchester native.

“There were a lot of things that I saw that I didn’t have, and the reason that people always gave me was because we didn’t have enough funding,” Hua, 23, said.

She said the organization is conducting an assessment of what it can do before next spring to raise participation in the census.

Pressley said an inaccurate Census perpetuates inequality in her district, which is 53 percent people of color and 40 percent foreign-born.

“We need, and you deserve, more resources,” Pressley said. “If you are not counted, you don’t count.”

