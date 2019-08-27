An express train between Boston and Providence? Baker, Raimondo say it’s on the table

“No. 1 is figuring out, how we would we run an express train?” Baker told reporters of his administration’s talks with Rhode Island, saying it revolves around finding open slots for service within the MBTA commuter rail schedule and that of Amtrak, which also uses the line.

Governor Charlie Baker and his Rhode Island counterpart, Gina Raimondo, both identified speeding commutes on the regional rail line as a priority amid a broader discussion Tuesday about congestion at a National Governor Association-sponsored forum.

Massachusetts and Rhode Island officials are exploring adding express commuter train service between Providence and Boston, as well as leasing electrified trains for the Northeast Corridor, as they seek ways to pull more motorists off the region’s traffic-clogged roads.

Advertisement

Raimondo, speaking at the summit at a Fairmont Copley Plaza ballroom, said while Amtrak service is available, its higher prices put it out of reach as a daily option for many commuters. And while the commuter rail is also available, there’s demand from riders for more options.

“We need more of it and it has to be faster,” she said of rail service. “Having just driven up here this morning, I can tell you the traffic is brutal.”

The potential for adding electrified trains between the two state’s capital cities has been a monthslong, but complicated discussion among officials in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, which operates the Providence line, uses diesel trains — not electric ones — on the system, meaning the T would have to find new trains elsewhere.

T officials have said they’re waiting to hear back from Amtrak, possibly by September, on whether it could lease trains for a pilot program.

“Electrification will be a portion of the project. We need to find the locomotives and the scheduling,” said Raimondo, stressing the need to find a solution. “Traffic is at a tipping point. It’s an issue for Rhode Island, it’s an issue for Massachusetts.”

Advertisement

The region’s transit woes have loomed as one of the most persistent challenges of Baker’s tenure, from derailments, delays, and other failures on the aging MBTA to motorists’ frustration with uneasing congestion.

Baker this month released a long-awaited study of the region’s traffic woes, which included a proposal to allow drivers to pay their way out of traffic by using still-to-be-built toll lanes on the state’s highways.

Whether, and where, the state could implement so-called managed lanes is unclear. Over the next year, the administration plans to study the location and feasibility of the toll lanes, including on the Southeast Expressway.

Baker said it’s among the concepts he was hoping to dig into with public and private officials at the NGA summit, which was slated to run through Tuesday afternoon.

Baker also released an $18 billion bond proposal in July that would tab billions for projects at the T, ease the path to public-private partnerships, and offer tax credits to those who work from home.

But Baker has rejected other ideas, including implementing forms of “congestion pricing” that could add or increase tolls on all drivers during rush hour to discourage travel at peak times. It’s left some advocates questioning whether his proposed fixes go far enough in addressing a problem the administration acknowledges has reached a “tipping point.”

Advertisement

Reach Matt Stout at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @mattpstout