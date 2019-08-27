Woman found dead outside Fall River condominium complex

Police are conducting a death probe in Fall River after a woman was found fatally injured outside of a condominium complex on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officials responded to Waterview Heights, located at 4700 North Main St., about 9:30 a.m. where they found the victim -- a 42-year-old woman whose last known address was in Taunton -- lying on an outside walkway, according to a statement from the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Police believe the woman, who was not identified, may have fallen through a window, Fall River Police Detective John Robinson said.