Woman found dead outside Fall River condominium complex
Police are conducting a death probe in Fall River after a woman was found fatally injured outside of a condominium complex on Tuesday morning, officials said.
Officials responded to Waterview Heights, located at 4700 North Main St., about 9:30 a.m. where they found the victim -- a 42-year-old woman whose last known address was in Taunton -- lying on an outside walkway, according to a statement from the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.
Police believe the woman, who was not identified, may have fallen through a window, Fall River Police Detective John Robinson said.
The woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the district attorney’s statement.
Officials said it is not yet clear if the death should be considered suspicious. State Police are also taking part in the investigation.
