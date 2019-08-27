fb-pixel

Fifteen guns stolen from home in Newton

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,August 27, 2019, an hour ago

Police are investigating the theft of 15 guns from a home in Newton.

Newton Police Lieutenant Bruce Apotheker said the firearms were reported stolen from a duplex on Oak Street in Newton Upper Falls on Monday afternoon.

“Someone had gone into some rooms,” he said. “One of the residents had a number of guns, and 15 of them were stolen.”

Investigators have a “person of interest that they’re looking to speak with,” he said.

