Fifteen guns stolen from home in Newton
Police are investigating the theft of 15 guns from a home in Newton.
Newton Police Lieutenant Bruce Apotheker said the firearms were reported stolen from a duplex on Oak Street in Newton Upper Falls on Monday afternoon.
“Someone had gone into some rooms,” he said. “One of the residents had a number of guns, and 15 of them were stolen.”
Investigators have a “person of interest that they’re looking to speak with,” he said.
