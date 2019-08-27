First shark sighting on Cape Cod in 4 days temporarily closes Marconi Beach in Wellfleet
Marconi Beach in Wellfleet was closed for an hour Tuesday when a shark was spotted on Cape Cod for the first time in four days, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said.
The beach was ordered shut by the Cape Cod National Seashore from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m, the conservancy’s Sharktivity app said.
This is the first beach closure in what has been a quiet few days for sharks on Cape Cod and the Islands. The last reported shark sighting was at Nauset Beach in Orleans Friday. This closure is the 72nd triggered by a shark since Aug. 1, according to a Globe tally.
Globe Correspondent Maria Lovato contributed to this report. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.