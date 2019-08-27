Five correctional officers injured in prison assault

An inmate assaulted a correction officer at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Monday, sparking an altercation that sent five officers to the hospital and put the maximum security prison on lockdown.

The attack happened around 8:15 a.m. in the prison’s general population unit, according to the Massachusetts Department of Correction. An officer assigned to the unit immediately radioed for assistance and responders secured the area. Three inmates who were involved in the altercation were removed from the unit, officials said.