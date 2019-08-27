Gun recovered from Dorchester sewer drain

The gun was loaded, with one live round of .380 ammunition in its chamber and three live rounds of the same ammunition in its magazine. It was found on Wabon Street shortly before 5 p.m.

Boston police recovered a loaded gun from a sewer drain in Dorchester Tuesday, officials said.

Anyone with information about the gun is urged to contact Boston police detectives at (617) 343-4275.

