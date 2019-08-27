Harvard freshman is denied entry to the US at Logan Airport by immigration officials

The student, who grew up in a refugee camp, was one of more than a dozen freshmen who come to study at US colleges and universities every year through the Hope Fund, a scholarship program started almost two decades ago to expand academic opportunities to Palestinian youth.

The student, Ismail Ajjawi, lives in Lebanon and had a valid visa to study in the US, but upon his arrival at Logan Airport, he was questioned by immigration officials and then sent on a flight back to his home, according to officials with AMIDEAST, an international education non-profit.

A 17-year-old Palestinian student en route to Harvard University to begin his freshman year was denied entry to the United States at Logan Airport this past weekend, heightening fears that the Trump administration’s restrictive immigration policy is making it harder than ever for international students to come to study in America.

“AMIDEAST will exert best efforts to keep Ismail’s dream alive,” Ted Kattouf, a former US ambassador and the president of the non-profit wrote in a letter to supporters on Saturday. “Why did this happen? As usual we don’t know. He is a young stateless Palestinian, so the odds have been stacked against him since birth.”

The Crimson, Harvard’s student newspaper first wrote about Ajjawi’s case. Ajjawi told the Crimson that he was questioned for several hours at the airport, and immigration officials took his phone and laptop. Ajjawi said he was questioned about his religious practices and social media postings by his friends. Immigration officials were concerned about political posts criticizing the US made by his friends, Ajjawi said.

He told the Crimson that he never shared or commented on those posts.

Officials with the US Department of Homeland Security declined to comment on the specifics of the case but said that the student was deemed inadmissible and his visa was canceled.

US Customs and Border Protection has several layers of review and approval before officials deny someone admissions into the country, said Michael McCarthy, a spokesman for the agency.

“CBP is responsible for ensuring the safety and admissibility of the goods and people entering the United States,” he said in a statement. “Applicants must demonstrate they are admissible into the US by overcoming all grounds of inadmissibility including health-related grounds, criminality, security reasons, public charge, labor certification, illegal entrants and immigration violations, documentation requirements, and miscellaneous grounds.”

Harvard officials said they are working to help the student resolve his immigration issues.

