Here’s what blood clots in the lungs can do, according to the Mayo Clinic

Here’s what you need to know about blood clots in the lungs, according to the Mayo Clinic website :

There are no further details available on the durable Patriots mainstay’s condition, but McBride reports that the clots could put his season in jeopardy.

New England Patriots center David Andrews has been released from the hospital after being treated for blood clots in his lungs, a league source has confirmed to the Globe’s Jim McBride.

— Blood clots in one of the pulmonary arteries in the lungs can cause embolisms, or blockages. Pulmonary embolisms can be life-threatening, but treatment can greatly reduce the risk of death.

— Blood clots are the major cause of pulmonary embolisms, and they most commonly originate in the deep veins of the legs.

— Embolisms can starve portions of the lung of blood and they may die.

— Some people may simply have a tendency to get blood clots. Other risk factors are heart disease, certain types of cancer, and surgery.

— Prolonged immobility, such as being confined to bed or sitting in a plane or car for a long trip, can contribute to the formation of clots.

— More risk factors include: Smoking, being overweight, supplemental use of estrogen for birth control or hormone replacement therapy, and being pregnant.

— Most hospitals take preventive steps to prevent blood clots, including giving blood thinners to people at risk of clots before and after operations, as well as people admitted to the hospital with heart attacks, strokes, or complications of cancer.

— Other preventive steps include having people wear compression stockings, elevate their legs, and be physically active after surgery.

— If you’re at risk for blood clots and are traveling, preventive steps include: Drinking plenty of fluids and avoiding alcohol; standing up and moving around once an hour, whether you’re in a car or plane, and doing a few deep knee bends; fidgeting in your car or plane seat and flexing your ankles every 15 to 30 minutes; and wearing compression stockings.