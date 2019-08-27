Kennedy says he has ‘new ideas, new approach’

He did not say what those new ideas or new approaches would be but returned instead to the theme of fissures in society and government that erupted “long before Donald Trump got into office.”

“I think I’ve got new ideas and a new approach and, if I get into this race, that’s what this race will be about,” Kennedy, 38, told reporters outside the Newton Fire Department Headquarters.

NEWTON — Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III insisted Tuesday he is still making up his mind about challenging Senator Edward J. Markey in 2020 even as he publicly sketched the outlines of an argument for a primary campaign against the veteran lawmaker.

“If we are solely focused on what Trump does, and not healing those wounds and making our country stronger, then shame on us, and I think that is the challenge for a new generation,” Kennedy said.

“This is not an issue about age,” Kennedy added, naming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 79, and Senator Elizabeth Warren, 70, as two lawmakers he admires. “And, again, Senator Markey is a good man.”

Kennedy’s appearance came a day after he first acknowledged that he is considering a Senate run in 2020 and had filed key paperwork to prepare for a statewide campaign.

His comments also marked the first time he has spoken about a potential primary challenge to Markey since a New York Times story earlier this month raised the prospect and sent the Massachusetts political scene into a tizzy.

A Kennedy-Markey matchup would be a major intraparty showdown between a 73-year-old stalwart liberal who has served in Congress since 1976 and the scion of one of the nation’s foremost political dynasties.

Markey, for his part, has been taking the prospect of a Kennedy challenge seriously.

On Tuesday, he released a list of 116 Massachusetts state senators and representatives who have endorsed his reelection bid, including Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo. The list represents a majority of the 200-seat Legislature, where Markey served from 1973 to 1976.

“I am humbled to have the support of so many friends and colleagues across Massachusetts for re-election, and I pledge to fight for them and all communities in the Commonwealth every day,” Markey said in a statement. “The people of Massachusetts have always been at the forefront of the challenges of our time – universal health care, same-sex marriage, earned sick time, equal rights – and I want to continue leading those fights in the United States Senate.”

In recent months, Markey has been working to shore up his left flank, teaming up with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to sponsor the Green New Deal, a sweeping proposal to combat climate change that has galvanized progressive activists.

He has also beefed up his political operation, hiring John Walsh, a former chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic Party, to help guide his reelection bid.

Kennedy’s entrance into the race would make him the third primary challenger to Markey, overshadowing two other lesser-known candidates – labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan and businessman Steve Pemberton — who have been running for months.

In an attempt to grab a bit of the Kennedy spotlight, Pemberton invited the press to speak to him on Tuesday “immediately following Congressman Joe Kennedy III’s event at the Newton Fire Department Headquarters.”

Greeting reporters in Newton, Pemberton said he brings valuable life experience to the Senate, as a former foster child raised in New Bedford whose mother died of alcoholism and who lost his father to gun violence.

“The torch does get passed to new generations, but with lived experience,” Pemberton said, borrowing a famous Kennedy family phrase.

“I’m fighting for the unseen, the forgotten, and the unchosen, who are all around us.”

In his Facebook post on Monday, Kennedy signaled his interest in the Senate race by rejecting the notion that he should wait for an open seat.

“I hear the folks who say I should wait my turn, but with due respect — I’m not sure this is a moment for waiting,” Kennedy wrote. “Our system has been letting down a lot of people for a long time, and we can’t fix it if we don’t challenge it. I’ve got some ideas on how to do that.”

Michael Levenson can be reached at mlevenson@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mlevenson.