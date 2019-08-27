Leave dead birds alone, Fairhaven health officials say

The Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus is transmitted when a mosquito bites an infected bird, then bites another mammal, such as a horse, goat, or human.

The town’s health department has received multiple calls from residents who have spotted dead birds and want to bring the carcasses to health officials for EEE testing.

Health officials in Fairhaven are urging the public to leave dead birds alone.

But health officials lack the equipment to conduct the testing, officials said.

“Our department does not have any [way] of knowing if these birds have contracted EEE,” the town’s health director, Mary Freire-Kellogg, said in a statement. “Please do not bring birds or animals to the health department, police department or the animal control office.”

Advertisement

A Fairhaven woman died last weekend after contracting the virus. She was the fourth confirmed human case of the virus in Massachusetts this year. On Monday, state health officials added Methuen to a list of communities deemed to be at “critical” risk for EEE, bringing the total to 24. Residents in cities and towns that are at critical risk are urged to use caution and “limit outdoor activities after sunset.”

Fairhaven is a coastal town about 50 miles south of Boston.

Cynthia Fernandez can be reached at cynthia.fernandez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CynthFernandez.