Lori Loughlin and fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli due in Boston courthouse

The hearing before Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley is set for 3 p.m. at the Moakley Courthouse in the Seaport, the same courthouse where the couple made their initial appearance April 3 to face federal charges they paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted to USC by pretending to be recruits for the college crew team.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are expected to appear in US District Court in Boston Tuesday to address concerns from federal prosecutors that their lawyers may have conflicts of interest that hurt their defense.

Advertisement

The hearing is not expected to focus on the details of their alleged roles in the Varsity Blues college entrance exam, but on whether they believe the national law firm representing them, Latham & Watkins, can ethically represent them both at the same time.

“Do you understand that continued dual representation at trial will prevent your attorneys from pursuing certain tactics that, though beneficial to your defense, may negatively impact your co-conspirator spouse?,” federal prosecutors wrote in court papers.

The defense also filed similar questions that they want the couple to answer in court.

“Do you both understand that the Government intends to try you jointly in this case, along with other defendants? Do you both understand that your joint representation by Latham thus carries inherent risks?,” defense attorneys wrote.

A second set of lawyers from the law firm Donnelly Conroy also represents Giannulli, along with other Varsity Blues defendants, and Giannulli is expected to be asked whether he is concerned that will undermine his defense in favor of another client, records show.

Moreover, according to court records, Latham & Watkins recently represented USC in real estate litigation and US Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office wants it on the record that Loughlin and Giannulli know that and still want Latham & Watkins in their corner.

Advertisement

The famous Southern California university’s admissions and athletic departments are critical figures in the prosecution that has led to charges against some 50 wealthy parents for allegedly paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer.

Singer agreed to cooperate with the FBI and was secretly recorded making plans with parents to falsify college entrance exam test results, to create false athletic histories for children who never participated in sports, and to funnel millions of dollars to a sham charity Singer controlled.

Singer is free on $500,000 bond, records show. Sentencing is not set in his case.

According to court records, the Hollywood power couple allegedly arranged, via payoffs and photos of their daughters on rowing machines, to have their children presented to USC as recruits for the crew team, paving their way for admission even though they never rowed crew.

The couple’s daughters are Internet influencers Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli.

But the daughters’ guidance counselor started asking questions in late 2017.

“According to [bribery ringleader William Singer], the counselor did not believe that either of the Giannullis’ daughters participated in crew, and was concerned that their applications may have contained misleading information,” said an FBI affidavit.

Loughlin, on Dec. 12, 2017, wrote an e-mail to Singer after her younger daughter gained provisional acceptance to USC, and the actress included an apparent reference to the guidance counselor as “our little friend,” records show.

Advertisement

“[Our younger daughter] has not submitted all her colleges [sic] apps and is confused on how to do so,” Loughlin wrote. “I want to make sure she gets those in as I don’t want to call any attention to [her] with our little friend at [her high school]. Can you tell us how to proceed?”

Singer had one of his employees submit applications on behalf of the couple’s younger daughter, and on Feb. 8, 2018, Giannulli wired $200,000 to an account controlled by Singer’s sham charity, which he used to hide bribery payments, according to prosecutors.

On April 12, 2018, after the couple’s younger daughter had been formally accepted to USC, the guidance counselor sent Giannulli an e-mail indicating a change of heart, records show.

“I wanted to provide you with an update on the status of [your younger daughter’s] admission offer to USC,” the counselor wrote. “First and foremost, they have no intention of rescinding [her] admission and were surprised to hear that was even a concern for you and your family. ... I also shared with [the USC senior director of admission] that you had visited this morning and affirmed for me that [your younger daughter] is truly a coxswain” on a crew team.

On the same day, the affidavit said, Singer got a voicemail from Donna Heinel, an official in the USC athletic department. Heinel, who has pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy in the case, told Singer to advise Loughlin’s daughters to keep up the front when they arrived on campus, records show.

Advertisement

“I just want to make sure that, you know, I don’t want the — the parents getting angry and creating any type of disturbance at the school,” Heinel told Singer. “I just want to make sure those students ... if questioned at the school that they respond in a[n] appropriate way that they are, walk-on candidates for their respective sports. They’re looking forward to trying out for the team and making the team when they get here. OK? ... So I just don’t want anybody going into ... [the GIANNULLIS’ daughters’ high school], you know, yelling at counselors. That’ll shut everything — that’ll shut everything down.”

Singer later decided to cooperate with the FBI and in November 2018, he had a secretly recorded phone call with Loughlin and referenced the money laundering element of the scheme: parents would cut large checks to Singer’s foundation for supposed charitable purposes, when the cash was actually payment for his illicit help in getting their kids admitted to schools.

Singer told Loughlin his foundation was being audited and if the IRS called her, she should know “that nothing has been said about the girls, your donations helping the girls get into USC to do ... crew even though they didn’t do crew, so nothing like that has been ever mentioned.”

Loughlin said at one point, “So we — so we just have to say we made a donation to your foundation and that’s it, end of story,” the affidavit said.

Advertisement

Singer told her, “that is correct,” and he told Giannulli in earlier call, “I just want to make sure that our stories are the same ... and that your $400K was paid to our foundation to help underserved kids.”

“Uh, perfect,” Giannulli said.

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.