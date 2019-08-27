Man arrested for allegedly attacking three people inside Lowell High School, faces attempted rape charge

National Park Rangers working at a nearby office found a man matching Grover’s description near Kirk and Paige Streets and called police, officials said.

One of the women flagged down an officer about 4 p.m. on Arcand Drive and told police that a man, later identified as 55-year-old Timothy Grover, had attempted to rape her, Lowell police said in a press release. Police later learned that Grover had assaulted another women and a man while inside the school, officials said.

A Dracut man was arrested Monday after allegedly trying to rape a woman and attack two other people inside Lowell High School, police said.

During the arrest, Grover yelled profanities at police, kicked one of the officers, and then attempted to bite the same officer, according to the press release.

Grover was arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court on several charges, including assault with intent to rape, two counts of assault and battery, and assault and battery on a police officer. He pleaded not guilty and will be held without bail until Friday, when he will appear back in court for a dangerousness hearing, according to the clerk’s office.

Police said the attacks were random, and that Grover had no connection with the victims.

Classes at Lowell High School were not yet in session when Grover entered the building, according to the school’s website.

The Lowell Sun reported that Grover is the founder of The Megan House Foundation, Inc., a substance abuse treatment center located in Lowell. A man by the same name founded the center after losing his 26-year-old daughter, Megan Grover, who struggled with addiction, according to the foundation’s site.

An employee at the center declined to comment about the incident on Monday and did not confirm whether Grover was associated with the center.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.