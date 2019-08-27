Man leads police on wild chase through Randolph, Avon, Brockton and West Bridgewater

Manuel Vidal, 45, of Bridgeport, Conn., was arrested in West Bridgewater and charged with failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and resisting arrest, Nixon said.

The pursuit began in Randolph at approximately 1:48 a.m. and ended in West Bridgewater after 2 a.m., according to West Bridgewater Police Lieutenant Timothy Nixon.

A Connecticut man is in custody after leading police on a wild chase through several communities south of Boston before smashing into a cruiser early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Vidal is expected to face additional charges from the other towns, he said.

Advertisement

“The guy took a nice little tour of Massachusetts this morning,” he said.

Nixon said at certain times he reached speeds in excess of 80 miles per hour. Other times he dropped down to 30 to 40 miles per hour.

“He was very erratic,” he said.

The pursuit started in Randolph and went through Avon, Brockton, and West Bridgewater.

At one point Whitman police were in pursuit of the vehicle, and then Brockton reengaged pursuit of the vehicle.

“He came south down Route 28 into West Bridgewater, turned around started heading back north,” said Nixon. “He spun out in a parking lot and Brockton was able to block him in, and he drove into a Brockton cruiser. At that point they took him into custody.”

Vidal was arrested in the parking lot at Hardy’s Pub and Restaurant at 740 North Main St. in West Bridgewater. Vidal was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries, he said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.