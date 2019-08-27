Map: A look at the risk level of EEE in each Massachusetts community

In the latest map , which was updated as of Aug. 26, communities with the highest risk — dubbed “critical — include areas near New Hampshire like Methuen; areas west of Boston like Hopkinton, Grafton, Upton, and Uxbridge; and areas south of the city, including Easton, Middleborough, Carver, and Wareham.

As EEE makes a return to the state, the Massachusetts Health and Human Services agency is publishing maps showing what risk each area carries in terms of people contracting the mosquito-borne illness.

Four human cases of EEE have been confirmed so far this year.

Symptoms of EEE tend to show three to 10 days after being bitten, and include fever, stiff neck, headache, and lack of energy, according to state health officials. The disease can lead to swelling of the brain and neurological damage.

There is no treatment for the disease, and few recover completely. About half who contracted EEE died from the infection, while survivors are often permanently disabled, state health officials said.

Residents can take precautions by using insect repellents, wearing long sleeves, avoiding the outdoors from around dawn and dusk during peak mosquito season, repairing damaged window and door screens, and removing standing water from the areas around their home.