Pittsfield man sentenced to five years for 2018 Fenn Street shooting

A Pittsfield man was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2018 shooting outside a local bar, officials said Tuesday.

Davon Kelly, 41, shot at several people during an early morning altercation on August 19 and was arrested August 30, officials said. Kelly pleaded guilty to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, being an armed career felon, and heroin possession.