Pittsfield shooting being investigated as a homicide
A fatal shooting in Pittsfield on Sunday is being investigated as a homicide, the Berkshire District Attorney’s office said Tuesday.
An unidentified person was shot on Columbus Avenue around 3:20 a.m. The District Attorney’s office is withholding information about the victim to provide the family privacy, the office said.
The victim was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, officials said Sunday. Officials said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.
Local police, State Police detectives assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, and the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705.
