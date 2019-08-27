Pittsfield shooting being investigated as a homicide

A fatal shooting in Pittsfield on Sunday is being investigated as a homicide, the Berkshire District Attorney’s office said Tuesday.

An unidentified person was shot on Columbus Avenue around 3:20 a.m. The District Attorney’s office is withholding information about the victim to provide the family privacy, the office said.

The victim was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, officials said Sunday. Officials said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.