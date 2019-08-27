Scituate police rescue dog that swam out too far in Herring River

Charlie, a German Shorthaired Pointer, loves to swim, but got into a bit of trouble Aug. 19 at 12:30 p.m. while paddling in the river at Driftway Conservation Park, Scituate police said in a Facebook post Monday.

“Charlie swam out into the channel in the Herring River and was unable to get back to shore. He was struggling in the current and becoming fatigued,” the post said.

Scituate police and the town’s harbormaster responded to the scene, police said.

“With no time to waste, Officer [Craig] Keefe and Detective [Michael] Prouty borrowed a paddleboard and made their way out into the channel. After several attempts, they were able to pull Charlie out of the water and bring him back to shore to a very grateful owner,” the post said.

Charlie was reunited with its owner, a Norwell resident, police said. The dog was adopted from a shelter three years ago.

