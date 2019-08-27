Shark spotted in Cape Cod Bay feeding on dead whale
Fishermen Matty Riley and Ken Roth were out on Roth’s boat, Golden Girl, in Cape Cod Bay on Tuesday morning when they came across a unique sight: what appeared to be a great white shark feeding on a dead humpback whale.
“The most epic thing I’ve ever witnessed on the water,” Riley wrote on Instagram with videos he posted of the encounter.
The two had set out on Roth’s boat from Green Harbor in Marshfield.
