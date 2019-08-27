Shrewsbury man charged with attacking federal probation officer during routine visit

A Shrewsbury man allegedly attacked a federal probation officer during what was expected to be a routine visit in the federal agency’s Worcester office last week, according to US Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office.

Daniel Frederickson,who is on parole following a drug conviction, was in the Worcester office of the US Probation Service for what authorities called a routine drug test Aug. 20. While Frederickson was in the bathroom, the probation officer entered and asked if Frederickson needed water, prosecutors said in a statement released Tuesday.

“Without warning, Frederickson allegedly punched the victim and wrapped both hands around the victim’s neck,” prosecutors wrote in a statement. “Frederickson then threw the victim against the wall and after the victim fell, mounted the victim. Frederickson allegedly continued to choke the victim and repeatedly slammed his head against the ground.”