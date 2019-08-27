Shrewsbury woman meets the alarm company operator who may well have saved her life

Around 3:30 a.m. on July 31, Quinn awoke to a blaring fire alarm and a smoke-filled house. Downstairs, in the living room, she saw what she described as a “blowtorch,” shooting out of a tray she had used to hold a golden pecan floor stain.

While the rest of her family was hiking in the Adirondacks, Quinn stayed home to teach summer school and refinish the floors of the “fixer-upper” she and her husband Kevin had purchased four years ago.

SHREWSBURY — Deborah Quinn met the woman who had saved her home — and possibly her life —on Tuesday after her home security company flew the dispatcher from Florida to meet her.

Advertisement

“The flame was as tall as me,” she recalled.

She opened the door to the garage to retrieve a fire extinguisher. “I doused it, but it came back just as strong as before, she said.

In a state of shock, Quinn said she forgot the fire safety rules she taught her children and her students. She stood near a door, with a phone in her hand, but couldn’t think of what to do.

“The smoke was starting to overtake me,” Quinn said. “Even though I thought I knew what to do in the event of the fire — go outside, call 911 — I couldn’t do those things.”

Suddenly, she received a call from ADT.

In a dispatch center over 1,000 miles away in Jacksonsville, Fla., Kathy Taylor had received a burglar alarm notification when Quinn opened the garage door.

In audio of the call released by the company, Taylor’s soothing, steady voice coaxed crucial information out of Quinn between her labored breaths and coughs.

Quinn told Taylor that she needed the fire department, and Taylor called Shrewsbury firefighters.

“That call just meant everything to me,” Quinn said, noting that she appreciated Taylor’s calm voice amid the chaos. “I was completely alone and then I wasn’t.”

Advertisement

The vast majority of the calls Taylor has received during her four years monitoring ADT lines are false alarms. But she said she could tell from Quinn’s voice that she needed to act fast.

“Over the phone, the only thing you have to judge it on is their voice. In her case, she was very faint and disoriented,” Taylor said.

“I’ve been in the company almost 12 years and I’ve never experienced anything like this. We treat every one like the real thing because you never know.”

During a news conference outside of the Quinn’s house, the family warmly embraced and thanked Taylor when she stepped out of a company car.

“God bless you. I’m glad you’re here,” Taylor told Quinn as the two held hands.

Shrewsbury Fire Chief Jim Vuona said that spontaneous combustion fires tend to occur when homeowners are working on renovations.

“It happens a few time a year — more common than people think,” he said.

At the news conference, ADT donated $5,000 to the Shrewsbury Fire Department, which Vuona said will be put towards teaching children and seniors fire safety.

David Smail, executive vice president of ADT, presented Taylor and the technician who had installed the Quinns’ ADT system with LifeSaver Awards — the company’s highest honor.

Sarah Quinn, 24, the oldest of Deborah Quinn’s three children, said she hoped the fire would raise awareness about sponatenous combustion.

Advertisement

“I’ve heard of it, but it’s not something you think will happen. We had to learn the hard way that it’s real,” she said. “Even someone like mom, who’s extremely prepared — it could happen to her.”

Sarah Wu can be reached at sarah.wu@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @sarah_wu_.