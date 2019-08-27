State announces effort to restore historical roadway markers dating back to 1930

The cast iron markers, which provide facts and stories about local communities, were first installed on roadways throughout the state in 1930to commemorate the 300th anniversary of the founding of the Massachusetts Bay Colony, MassDOT said in a statement.

State crews will be working to restore 21 roadway markers highlighting historical events and figures around western and central parts of the Commonwealth, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

A photograph of a roadway marker on Soldier’s Monument Town Green in Brimfield, which will be restored.

Each marker so far has been cleaned and repainted, officials said.

“MassDOT is proud to be carrying out this project to restore these historic markers which highlight the rich heritage of Massachusetts and local communities,” highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in the statement. “These markers help inform residents and commuters of notable events and facts about cities and towns, and are well-known historical artifacts that enhance roadside landscapes throughout Massachusetts.”

The 21 markers -- located in Bernardston, Brimfield, Deerfield, Greenfield, Hadley, Hatfield, New Braintree, Northfield, West Brookfield, and Worcester -- represent a small portion of the original 275 signs placed around the state, authorities said. About 174 of the originals remain.

The plaques, painted aluminum, each bear the Commonwealth’s coat of arms in blue and gold, and weigh between 165 and 200 pounds.

Over the next few months, conservators plan to restore and replace the markers’ hexagonal posts, the statement said. The project is expected to be completed by this winter.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.